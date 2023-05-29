Former WWE Champion reportedly in action on RAW this week for Money in the Bank qualifying match

With Night of Champions in the books, WWE will officially start the build-up to Money in the Bank this week on RAW.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW will emanate from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, and will feature some of the top stars from the red brand. This will also be the first show with Seth Rollins as World Heavyweight Champion after he won the title in a grueling battle against AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

Xero News has reported that a few Money in the Bank qualifying matches are scheduled for RAW this week. This would include a singles matchup between former WWE Champion The Miz and Ricochet and another encounter between Shinsuke Nakamura and Bronson Reed.

The report also stated that this year's Money in the Bank match could have six participants instead of eight, unlike previous years. This could mean that there would be three stars each from both brands.

Earlier, WWE advertised that Montez Ford and LA Knight would collide in a Money in the Bank qualifying match on SmackDown. Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans will also lock horns in a qualifier on the blue brand on Friday.

Money in the Bank will emanate from the O2 arena in London on July 1, 2023.

WWE star LA Knight is seemingly a fan favorite to win the Money in the Bank match

The WWE Universe has been firmly behind LA Knight over the last few months. Since he changed his gimmick from Max Dupri back to the outspoken Megastar, Knight has been getting positive reactions from the crowd.

WRKD Wrestling also reported that Knight is one of the frontrunners to win the Men's Money in the Bank bout.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling The crowd reactions to LA Knight haven’t gone unnoticed.



As we mentioned last month, while nothing is concrete, Knight’s name has been tossed around as a potential Money in the Bank winner. The crowd reactions to LA Knight haven’t gone unnoticed. As we mentioned last month, while nothing is concrete, Knight’s name has been tossed around as a potential Money in the Bank winner. https://t.co/cP9VYjiDcc

This is in line with the tremendous response the 40-year-old star has been getting over the last few months in arenas worldwide.

Who do you think will win the Money in the Bank contract? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

