Former WWE champion reportedly produced controversial RAW match

A former WWE Superstar reportedly produced a controversial match on the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW. The name in question is Jason Jordan.

On this week's episode of the red brand, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley took on Maxxine Dupri in a singles match. It was just the second match on RAW for the Alpha Academy Member. As expected, The Eradicator dominated the proceedings and scored an easy win. The match, however, is being highly criticized due to the multiple botches that happened during the bout.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, the match was produced by former WWE Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan. TJ Wilson and Molly Holly were the producers behind other segments featuring female superstars on the latest episode of RAW.

Jordan initially signed a contract with the Stamford-based company in 2011 and made his debut on NXT in July 2012. After an impressive showing in WWE's developmental brand, he was drafted to SmackDown in 2016. In an infamous storyline, the 35-year-old was revealed to be the son of then-RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

A career-threatening neck injury forced Jordan out of in-ring action in 2018. He joined back as a lead producer in World Wrestling Entertainment in April 2021 and has been playing the same role in the company since.

WWE Hall of Famer believes Rhea Ripley could be "The GOAT"

This past year has been arguably the best in Rhea Ripley's professional wrestling career. The Judgement Day member is currently the Women's World Champion. She also grabbed the top spot in PWI Women's Top 250 list.

During his appearance on a recent edition of Cheap Heat, Shawn Michaels was asked if he believed Rhea Ripley could become the greatest female wrestler of all time. The former World Champion answered in the affirmative and praised 'Mami' for the incredible growth she has shown over the years:

"I was like, can we bring Rhea? Can I have her over there [NXT]? And that's when, again, I think she really began to get comfortable and really blossomed. To answer your question, I think that it's unlimited potential there. Let's put it this way," he said.

HBK further stated:

"It is there for the taking. She is a special athlete. A look, a charisma, again, the "it" factor we talk about. But I'll say this: I didn't know that she was going to, sort of, I don't know, mature and elevate herself so quickly and look so comfortable...To answer your question again, yes, I'm with you, and I'm in agreement with you."

