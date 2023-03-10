Former WWE Champion reportedly set to miss WrestleMania 39 

With WrestleMania 39 less than four weeks away, every WWE Superstar is vying to feature on the biggest Premium Live Event of the year. One star who is potentially set to miss the show is Kofi Kingston.

The New Day member recently suffered an injury to his right foot on SmackDown during a brawl between multiple stars who were all vying for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed the expected amount of time for Kingston to be out of action.

"The time frame we are hearing is five weeks. There was concern earlier it could be longer because he may have needed surgery, and if he does need surgery, it would be lengthy. But all impressions are based on what he said publicly, and the word privately is that he won’t be needing the surgery right now." (H/T WrestlingNews)

With Kofi's injury seemingly set to last at least five weeks, the former WWE Champion will seemingly be unable to compete on April 1 or 2 at WrestleMania 39.

Kofi Kingston's teammate is looking for one of his biggest-ever WWE wins

With the former WWE Champion now sidelined, Kingston's New Day teammate Xavier Woods will compete in a fatal 5-way match tonight on SmackDown with a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 on the line.

Ahead of his huge match, Xavier Woods took to social media, sending a fiery warning to his fellow competitors.

"In all my time on the main roster I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line. I've beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one," tweeted Woods.

"In all my time on the main roster I have never once had a match where a singles title was on the line. I've beaten men while they held World and Universal championships. I even won King of the Ring. Still no shot. Tomorrow I do everything I can to get one," tweeted Woods.

To reach the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Woods will have to beat many top stars, including Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Sheamus, and Karrion Kross.

