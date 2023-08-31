Former WWE champion undergoes slight name change

WWE has made some interesting name changes in recent weeks, with Dominik Mysterio adopting the name "Dirty Dom" while Bronson Reed took on "Big."

It seems that these are not the only stars to undergo slight name changes in recent months since Fightful Select recently reported that Robert Roode had reverted to his old name.

The report notes that the star has been working as a producer backstage on SmackDown and RAW, and Vince McMahon has become insistent on calling Petey Williams "Pete," so it seems that he is the one behind Roode now being called "Bobby" once again.

Over the past few years, the former United States Champion was portraying his heel persona, Robert Roode, where he grew a mustache and was aligned with Dolph Ziggler before getting injured last year.

The veteran was known as Bobby Roode throughout his TNA run and while he was working in NXT, where he was a former champion.

Roode isn't the only WWE star to recently undergo a name change

As noted, there have been several name changes in WWE over the past few years, including the whole of Imperium, who were once known as Walter, Fabian Achner, and Marcel Barthel. They have since become Gunther, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser.

RAW star Katana Chance was once known as Kacy Catanzaro, while Pete Dunne has become Butch. Matt Riddle and Austin Theory lost part of their names for a few months but have since been given them back.

This makes some stars hard to follow, but luckily for Bobby Roode, he has been off TV and out of the ring for over a year, and his new producer role appears to be a transition for him.

Does this now mean that Bobby Roode's in-ring career has come to an end? Share your thoughts and predictions for Payback in the comments section below...

