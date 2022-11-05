Former WWE Champion went 'over and above' to sell for Roman Reigns' offence - Reports

Roman Reigns is all set to face a pro boxer Logan Paul at Crown Jewel. However, Reigns showed on RAW this week that his own right hand could be as dangerous as Paul's. He superman punched The Miz on RAW, which the A-Lister sold so well that some mistook it for a legitimate injury. However, The Miz hasn't suffered an actual injury and was just very good at selling as per reports.

The Miz interrupted Roman Reigns during his promo on RAW and said that he could help The Tribal Chief take care of Logan Paul. The Miz has not only competed gainst Paul in WWE but was also his tag team partner at WrestleMania 38. The WWE Universal Champion wasn't interested in his offer and landed a mighty punch instead.

Though there was some concern over The Miz's face being swollen during his match against Mustafa Ali, Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that it was an act by The Miz and he did a phenomenal job of selling Reigns' punch throughout the match:

''Miz did a great job of working a match while making his face look like his jaw was swollen.''

He added:

''This guy[The Miz], he did his regular moves and everything, but he contorted his face constantly to lead you with the idea that he had a possible broken or swollen jaw. He sold that punch for the entire match. That was over and above what you usually see in pro wrestling.'' [From 57:03 to 57:38]

Could Roman Reigns have a program with The Miz?

Roman Reigns has reigned as the WWE Universal Champion for over two years. There are reports that state that the company plans on keeping Reigns undefeated up until WrestleMania 39 where he is likely to face The Rock.

While The Miz is himself a former two-time WWE Champion, he is currently feuding with Dexter Lumis and Johnny Gargano on RAW.

After getting punched by Reigns, The Miz showed no inclination to get revenge on The Tribal Chief. So it is safe to assume that the A-Lister will not be entering into a program with Reigns anytime soon.

The angle on RAW was probably done just to make Roman Reigns' punch look credible and a major threat to Logan Paul.

