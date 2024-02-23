Former WWE Superstar to be charged with murder after being released from hospital - Reports

A former WWE Superstar is facing charges related to the murder of his wife, but they have not been filed yet as he is currently in hospital.

Former WWE star Billy Jack Haynes was arrested in connection to the murder of his wife earlier this month. He's a retired pro wrestler who wrestled in the 80s for WWE and was living in Portland, Oregon, following his retirement. KOIN reported on the situation after he was taken into custody following his wife's shooting.

Police responded to reports of a possible shooting in Portland, where the man was uncooperative for two hours. When he finally came out, the body of his wife was found. While the initial reports didn't reveal the identities of the people involved, it was later alleged that Billy Jack Haynes was the one taken into custody, and it was his wife, Janette Becraft, who was found dead, allegedly because of a shooting.

Now, a new report on the situation has stated that Haynes is yet to be charged with the murder, but they are going to be filed the moment he leaves the hospital. He is currently in police custody at a local hospital where he is being treated for a medical condition which is not related to the charges or his contact with the police.

The former WWE star's neighbor also spoke about the "tragedy"

Brilynn Matthieu, a neighbor of the family who had ties to them, spoke to KPTV FOX 12 and called the entire situation a tragedy.

“It’s a tragedy all around. Finally, being able to process the severity of the proximity of how close we were in nature. It’s my dad and I live and help take care of them. Recently, I was just taking care of his wife who had ongoing dementia. I was pretty decently close to both of them and loved them very much.”

The situation is still developing, with further updates expected in the future.

