Former WWE Superstar reportedly signs with major wrestling promotion

A former WWE Superstar has inked a contract with TNA wrestling, as per recent reports.

Budget cuts and other factors often lead to several members of the roster being released throughout the year. AJ Francis (aka Top Dolla) is one of the stars who has been released from the Stamford-based promotion twice so far. Since his release on September 21, 2023, he has appeared in several other promotions as an active pro wrestler, albeit without a contract.

However, that may soon be changing. AJ Francis appeared on TNA to have a promo segment with Rich Swann, branding a new team. As reported by Fightful Select, Francis has signed a deal with the company and will remain committed for the rest of 2024.

Expand Tweet

While the reported deal allows him to wrestle in some other promotions as well, he is prohibited from appearing in WWE and AEW.

AJ Francis had a condition for his last return to WWE in 2022

Before his comeback in the Stamford-based promotion on the August 12, 2022, episode of SmackDown, AJ Francis had apparently laid out a condition for Triple H during their call.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Francis had explained how he had asked for the rest of Hit Row to be brought back as well if he returned.

"Then I get brought back because Hunter [Triple H] gets the power. And Hunter recognizes the wrong of the situation as well. So Hunter calls me and says, 'When can I have you?' And I was like, 'Tomorrow if you booked a flight. I'm ready right now. ... But I don't want to come back if I'm not coming back with the rest of the Row [Hit Row].' I don't know if me saying that is the reason he decided to bring them back, too, or if he was already going to bring us all back, but I said that to him," he recalled.

While AJ Francis did come back with Hit Row at the time, his WWE run did not last long before he was released again.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE