Former WWE Superstar's contract ending in less than 7 days; getting massive interest - Reports

A former WWE Superstar is set to become a free agent within the next seven days, according to reports. The star is familiar with the WWE system and although didn't find that much success due to booking issues, he has since become a bigger name in the wrestling scene - Sami Callihan.

Callihan was part of NXT for a period between 2012 and 2015. Unfortunately, he didn't manage to break through there, thanks to the booking he received. He returned to the indies, where he made his name in PWG and CZW again, before going to Lucha Underground and IMPACT Wrestling, as well as MLW.

His run in IMPACT even saw him win the world championship and really break through into a major star. His vicious feuds have also lent him a notorious reputation.

According to Fightful Select, his contract is coming up in the next seven days. It will expire at the end of September.

He is free to talk to other wrestling companies, according to the report, although it's thought that there is interest from both IMPACT and Callihan to re-sign their contract.

PW Insider also reported that there's interest from multiple companies.

If that does happen, fans will have to wait longer to see if he ever returns to WWE.