Former WWE Women’s Champion posts update confirming she’s supporting Sasha Banks in Japan

Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is heavily rumored to have a role at the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on Wednesday. However, she may not be the only former WWE Women's Champion to show up at the event.

Naomi will reportedly be at the event alongside Sasha Banks. Both walked out of the sports entertainment giant prior to the May 16, 2022 episode of WWE RAW because of a disagreement over creative ideas. They were stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championships at the time.

PWInsider.com has reported that Naomi is slated to be in Japan. She may be showing up on her own accord as there is no confirmation regarding her appearance. Her recent Instagram Story has created significant buzz online.

Pro Wrestling Center @pwrestle_center #WRESTLEKINGDOM17 Naomi uploaded a video of herself walking around Tokyo on her Instagram stories. We might see Naomi and Sasha Banks show up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome or she might be there to support Sasha. #NJPW Naomi uploaded a video of herself walking around Tokyo on her Instagram stories. We might see Naomi and Sasha Banks show up at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in the Tokyo Dome or she might be there to support Sasha. #NJPW #WRESTLEKINGDOM17 https://t.co/0xIbVqtaP2

Banks had a non-compete clause in her WWE contract and had to wait until 2023 for it to expire. Triple H and co. may have granted her release silently. Meanwhile, if Naomi shows up, then Wednesday's event will also mark the latter's first appearance at a wrestling event since the walkout.

Naomi is a former two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. It would be a major blow to the women's division in WWE if she and her former tag team partner were to leave permanently. Not long ago, Jimmy Uso's wife also sent a three-word message to the ROH Women's Champion. You can read about it here.

Former WWE personality analyzes Sasha Banks' future

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Talking Smack, Dutch Mantell shared his opinion on Sasha Banks in AEW. While the viewership may not increase because of her, she is fit to take on current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, according to the wrestling veteran.

"Oh, she will help them but what's she gonna add? Half a million viewers? Hell no! Hundred thousand? Maybe first time. Might get a little pump there but I don't know. But they got this girl, 45-0, Cargill right? So, they gonna have to get somebody with a name to go up against her," said Mantell.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON Hot Rod @antoniusjohnso4 @davemeltzerWON Is she still under WWE contract or will it expire next year? @davemeltzerWON Is she still under WWE contract or will it expire next year? This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso… This deal is not through WWE, so if the appearance isn't blocked legally by WWE, it means she will be a free agent by that date. WWE can still sign her but NJPW believes she is free and clear by 1/4. twitter.com/antoniusjohnso…

Despite reports about Banks potentially making the move to AEW, The Boss' appearance at the Tokyo Dome on Wednesday seems to be a sure thing.

Both Banks and Naomi may finally be making a public appearance in the wrestling ring since last being seen with the Stamford-based company. We're just going to have to wait to find out.

