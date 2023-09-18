Former WWE Women's Champion receiving high praise backstage - Reports

A veteran female WWE Superstar recently received a lot of praise backstage for stepping up when the company needed her the most. Natalya wrestled two matches at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India last week after Becky Lynch had passport issues.

The Queen of Harts has been with the company since 2007, starting in Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling. She made her main roster debut a year later and has been loyal ever since. She's also been doing everything that she's been told to do, which is why she remains a valuable part of the roster.

According to Fightful Select, several high-ranking officials praised her leadership in India last week. Natalya wrestled two matches in Hyderabad – against Zoey Stark in the third match of the event and against Rhea Ripley in the penultimate bout.

Stark was supposed to face Becky Lynch, but a tear on The Man's passport prevented her from flying to India. The company considered doing a triple-threat match with Stark, Natalya, and Ripley at some point.

However, Natalya proved how reliable she was after volunteering to work twice during the event. She defeated Zoey Stark via pinfall in her first match before losing to Rhea Ripley in the second.

Natalya opens up about her first WWE trip to India

Natalya's first time in India was memorable, considering she wrestled two matches at Superstar Spectacle. She told News18 Sports that the fans were welcoming and that it was an amazing feeling.

"I've been wrestling for over two decades," Natalya said. "I've been around this my entire life, and this is my very first time in India. It was my very first time wearing a sari. It's surreal being here, and I feel on top of the world. Everybody has just been so nice to me and so warm and welcoming from the second that I got off the plane."

Natalya was not the first member of the Hart Family to visit India to perform. Bret Hart defended his WWE Championship against Tatanka at WWE's first-ever live event in the country back in 1996.

What kind of reward should Natalya get after stepping up in India last week?

