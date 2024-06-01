Four-time WWE champion officially leaves the company - Reports

A lot has changed in WWE over the last few months, with many prominent on-screen and backstage names leaving the company. According to a recent report, another talent is set to be added to the list, with Scrypts, formerly known as Reggie, officially departing the company.

The four-time 24/7 Champion joined the sports entertainment juggernaut in 2020. While he started his career on the main roster as a sommelier for Carmella, he then soon transitioned into a full-time wrestler. The 31-year-old moved to NXT in 2022, with his name being changed to Scrypts from Reggie.

The star was notified last month that WWE wouldn't be renewing his contract, which was set to expire in June. Providing an update on the situation, Fightful Select reported that Scrypts' current deal with the company is over and he is now a free agent.

Scrypts commented on his departure from WWE

While Scrypts may have officially left the company on June 1, the superstar was told around a month ago that he wouldn't be getting a new contract. The 31-year-old commented on the same during a recent interview, noting that he's positive about the future.

"I’m very positive. The news came three or four weeks ago. I’ve been in really good spirits. It’s not how it was a couple of years ago when releases were happening and people were devastated. I know it’s still tough, but I’m in a good head space."

The former 24/7 Champion added that he's already been getting booking inquiries from various independent promotions, assuring that the future is bright for him.

"I am full-on excited for this next chapter in my story. People don’t know this, but I did circus for 16 years. I was ready to lay that career aside and go on the independent circuit if WWE didn’t offer me a contract. I was willing to dive into this head first from the very beginning, but I was fortunate enough to get a contract with WWE, so that didn’t happen. Now, I’m here, and I’m excited to do that. Lots of companies have hit me up. Lots of projects in the works. The future is very, very bright."

Scrypts did not have a wrestling background before joining WWE but still fared well inside the squared circle. He entertained the fans with his high-flying abilities for nearly four years, winning the 24/7 Title on four occasions.