Frustrated WWE star reportedly set to miss upcoming event

A WWE star is reportedly frustrated and could miss an upcoming event. The promotion is currently on the road to Royal Rumble 2025, which will take place on February 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Last night, following RAW, Corey Graves took to social media to share a cryptic message about his situation with the company. Graves is not calling the action on the main roster at the moment but was on last week's edition of NXT. However, he may not be featured on tonight's show.

PWInsider reported earlier that Corey Graves will not be on NXT tonight and was spotted flying out of Orlando today. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Graves lives in the Pittsburgh area and has at least a couple of years left on his contract with the promotion.

Trending

The report noted that Graves was not at WWE NXT rehearsals as of 3:45 PM ET. Earlier today, the former NXT Tag Team Champion shared on social media that he would have a lot to say during tonight's edition of the developmental brand, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Expand Tweet

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee call the action every Monday night on WWE RAW. The promotion hired ESPN's Joe Tessitore last year, and he works with Wade Barrett on SmackDown.

WWE star Corey Graves comments on potential return to the ring

Corey Graves recently discussed a potential return to the ring and disclosed that he was focused on being the best commentator he could be.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last year, Corey Graves was asked about his dream opponent. The veteran shared that he could respond to the question in a variety of ways but wanted to stay focused on his commentary duties.

"I could give you five different answers for that, but I can honestly say my focus has really shifted," Graves said. "I got cleared. It was almost two years ago now, and it was in the midst of a lot of different things were happening, professionally and personally, and I was sort of looking for something to scratch that itch. But since I've slid over into the now lead role on Friday Night SmackDown in the commentary booth, that's actually provided me with a lot more motivation and a new skill to learn and to focus on." [From 07:29 – 07:56]

You can check out the video below:

Corey Graves worked alongside Michael Cole for many years before the company hired Pat McAfee. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Graves in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback