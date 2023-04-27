Further details on Triple H's plan for Former World Champion's return at the WWE Draft - Reports

After reports emerged yesterday that the head of WWE creative Triple H was planning on having Big E make his return during the Draft this week, a new update on the story has shed some light on his potential comeback.

Big E has not competed in the ring since March 11th, 2022, on SmackDown, after the former WWE Champion landed directly on his head during a match resulting in him severely breaking his neck.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, Big E's potential comeback at the WWE Draft this week is not yet set in stone.

"Regarding reports of Big E's return for the #WWEDraft, we have not been able to confirm this. As of last week, creative had not heard anything iron clad on his return. It's very possible he could be on the show, as he should be healed from his C1 fracture he suffered last year." [H/T Ringside News]

The WWE Draft will begin tomorrow night on SmackDown and will then conclude next Monday on RAW, with the company looking to split its roster in half.

Former WWE referee on Triple H's recent announcement

This past Monday on RAW, The King of Kings revealed a brand new World Heavyweight Championship. The new title will be the number one prize on whichever brand the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns does not get drafted to.

Whilst many were excited to see the new belt, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas had a polarizing view of Triple H's announcement. The former ref said this on his Refin' It Up podcast:

"As a fan, I don't like the idea, but as an analyst I get it," Korderas said. "From a business standpoint, I understand that USA Network and Fox want their own specific champions. I am just worried having another championship is going to be dilution." He added: "I like having one World Champion going between brands, regardless of whether you're having them brand specific. But this is going to hurt the IC Title and the US Title, in my opinion."

Triple H also revealed on RAW that the new champion will be crowned on Saturday, May 27th, at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

