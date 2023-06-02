Further details on WWE's plans for Cody Rhodes' ongoing injury angle – Reports

Despite the fact that Cody Rhodes has recently been performing with a perceived broken arm, WWE is reportedly still keen to have him compete on a weekly basis.

After being assaulted by his current rival Brock Lesnar on RAW last month, The American Nightmare's arm was broken by The Beast.

However, according to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cody Rhodes is set to face The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at company house shows over the coming weeks.

"Even though they are doing a broken arm angle with Rhodes, he did say he would be at all the house shows, and they are advertising Rhodes vs. Balor street fights and Rollins vs. Miz for the title are the house show main events scheduled this week." (H/T Ringside News)

Although he was drafted to Monday Night RAW, WWE announced this week that Rhodes will be set to be present tonight on SmackDown.

Former WWE Champion questions the booking of Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Whilst many fans have enjoyed seeing two of WWE's biggest stars embroiled in a heated feud with each other for the first time in their careers, there are some who feel that rivalry lacks validity.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said that Cody lacks the athletic background to legitimately take on someone as dominant as Brock Lesnar.

"They continue to expose Cody in these situations where, I'm sorry man, he was a good high school wrestler. It's not f*cking, [he's] not an NCAA Champion, and [he's] not a UFC Champion," said Nash. [From 01:48 onwards]

Nash then took a shot at WWE for allowing a seemingly severely injured Rhodes to wrestle against a dangerous opponent like Lesnar.

"Who the f*ck is medically clearing these guys? [For the angle] It's the worst. [Nobody thinks about that] That's what is wrong with it." [H/T Sportskeeda]

After Cody Rhodes defeated Lesnar at Backlash and with Brock then getting revenge last week at Night of Champions, the two stars currently share one win apiece. This past week on RAW, The American Nightmare challenged The Beast to a third contest.

