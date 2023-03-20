Further details on WWE's rumored plans to release certain members of the roster - Reports

Following recent reports that WWE is planning on releasing certain members of the roster as well as some backstage crew members, new rumors have surfaced regarding this story.

Over the past couple of years, the Stamford-based promotion has experienced some very profitable times, with their TV deal with FOX, multiple international shows as well as fans returning to arenas following the pandemic.

According to reports from Fightful Select, there has been “no talk” backstage regarding potential cuts amongst the talent and crew as it “wasn’t a big topic of conversation.”

World Wrestling Entertainment is currently gearing up for the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 39, which is set to take place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 1st and 2nd.

Will Vince McMahon ever return as WWE's Head of Creative?

Last year's July saw Triple H take over as the company's new Head of Creative following a series of allegations towards Vince McMahon, which led to his sudden retirement. Despite his negative press, the 77-year-old returned to the company's board at the start of 2023.

With Vince McMahon slowly reemerging into the company's doings, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell (aka Zeb Colter) does not see Vince returning to his old position as the Head of Creative, which he explained while recently speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk.

"Well, I'm not the arbiter of who has control of WWE, but I don't think he'll get back like he was before. I think he'll have too much pushback maybe from the stockholders and we haven't heard from the stockholders about this. They don't care who's in charge if their money is okay. But I think if they see their money is dwindling a little bit, there'll be some pushback on that. And I don't see him getting back in the position he was before. There's too much heat on him," said Dutch Mantell. (1:48 - 2:15)

This year's WrestleMania will be Triple H's first 'Mania as the Chief Content Officer, solely leading the creative team.

