Further reports on big name change for WWE Superstar on SmackDown

WWE SmackDown may be witness to a big name change this week for a superstar that's been a long time coming.

Butch, who had been part of the Brawling Brutes until the faction was recently split up, appears to be getting his old name back. There have been some hints at it on previous episodes with him working with and talking to Tyler Bate, his previous British Strong Style partner.

Earlier in the night, there was a report stating that the name change back to Pete Dunne had been discussed for a long time. Now, there seems to have been another hint that the name change will take place tonight.

The WrestleVotes account, which is well known for reporting accurately on wrestling, has now tweeted out "Pete Dunne," which appears to be hinting at the name change finally taking place this week on SmackDown. This would be the first time the WWE star gets his name back since coming to the main roster in 2022.

While his reuniting with Tyler Bate appeared to hint at the name making a return, it could finally be officially confirmed during SmackDown. As the earlier report stated, there was a lot of pushback on his name changing to Butch in the first place, so WWE fans might have something to look forward to with the star being known as Pete Dunne again.

