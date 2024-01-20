Popular WWE SmackDown star set for major name change - Reports

After months of speculation, WWE is reportedly set to change the name of a popular SmackDown Superstar in the near future.

Butch has been a member of The Brawling Brutes with Sheamus and Ridge Holland up until recently. The Celtic Warrior has been on the shelf with a shoulder injury since August last year, while the former pro rugby player returned to NXT last month. The former Pete Dunne was left solo on WWE SmackDown and WWE recently teased a reunion of his British Strong Style team with Tyler Bate.

The name change from Butch back to Pete Dunne has been heavily rumored for months, and the speculation picked up with the recent pre-taped coffee shop segment with Butch and Bate. Now a new report from Fightful Select notes that the name change has been discussed for a while.

One WWE source reportedly commented on the name change and said, "it's exactly what it looks like," in regards to the not-so-subtle hints on TV.

The 'Butch' name was officially introduced on the March 11, 2022 edition of WWE SmackDown. This new report notes that when it was changed, the 'Butch' name got some of the heaviest push-back in recent memory. One backstage source defended the change.

"It wasn’t even that it was a bad name. The name was okay, it was fine. But there was already a Butch. An actual wrestler named Butch already in our Hall of Fame," the source said.

This line from the backstage source is a reference to how the late Bushwhacker Butch was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Butch and Tyler Bate in action on WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will air live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the final episode before next Friday's Royal Rumble go-home episode.

WWE has announced Butch and Tyler Bate vs. Pretty Deadly for tonight's show. This will be a rematch from New Year's Revolution edition of SmackDown on January 5, which saw Butch and Bate get the win in just under 8 minutes.

WWE noted in tonight's match preview that this will be the official introduction of British Strong Style to the blue brand.

"After Tyler Bate answered the call from his long-time friend Butch in a match against Pretty Deadly two weeks ago, the tough-as-nails duo is now set to introduce British Strong Style to the blue brand. Can they make their mark in a rematch against Elton Prince and Kit Wilson now that their opponents have time to prepare for them as a tandem? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX," they wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the 'Pete Dunne' name returns with tonight's tag team match on WWE SmackDown, or if they plan to do some sort of angle that builds more to the change.

Do you prefer Butch or Pete Dunne? What is your bold prediction for British Strong Style in 2024? Sound off in the comments section below!

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.