WWE SmackDown Live Results (January 19, 2024): Major gimmick change, Logan Paul in special segment

Logan is mad that Kevin hit him with a stunner and people cheered. He said it was the moment he realized that he had to prove to everybody he belongs here. The crowd starts chanting "one more time" for another stunner and Paul thanks Owens for getting him here. Kevin Owens says he barely remembers doing that. He's been doing this almost 25 years and Logan is just one of many he's stunned. Kevin says he thought Logan would be "just another" celebrity guest, but he turned out to be more than that. He gives Logan credit and says he turned out to be way better at wrestling than anybody thought. Owens then said he's not one of us. He's not a Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, or Kevin Owens.
