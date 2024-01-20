Create
WWE SmackDown Live Results (January 19, 2024): Major gimmick change, Logan Paul in special segment

Check out the results for WWE SmackDown right here.

07:35 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Logan is mad that Kevin hit him with a stunner and people cheered. He said it was the moment he realized that he had to prove to everybody he belongs here. The crowd starts chanting "one more time" for another stunner and Paul thanks Owens for getting him here. Kevin Owens says he barely remembers doing that. He's been doing this almost 25 years and Logan is just one of many he's stunned. 

Kevin says he thought Logan would be "just another" celebrity guest, but he turned out to be more than that. He gives Logan credit and says he turned out to be way better at wrestling than anybody thought. Owens then said he's not one of us. He's not a Rey Mysterio, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, or Kevin Owens.

07:33 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Logan Paul gets a lot of boos from the crowd. Kevin tries to talk, but Logan interrupts immediately. Paul says he's not honored to be on a bottom of the barrel janky excuse of a show. Logan says it's his show now, and he is the show. 

Paul says Kevin Owens is the reason he's in WWE. Logan then shows a clip of Kevin Owens hitting a stunner on Paul when he was a guest at WrestleMania three years ago.

07:31 (IST)20 JAN 2024

As we get back from break, the commentary goes over the matches. Then Pretty Deadly is shown ranting backstage. Kayla says she thought they were ready, but as expected, they say they were prepared for Butch, not Pete Dunne. They're hilarious. 

We then go to Kevin Owens in the ring. Owens then introduces Logan Paul, who comes out all smiles with the United States Championship on his shoulder. Owens clearly can't stand The Maverick. 

07:25 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Next, we get a video package highlighting the issues between Logan Paul and Kevin Owens, including Logan threatening to sue Kevin if he wrestles in his cast.

Next, Kevin Owens makes his way to the ring for The Kevin Owens Show. He still has the cast on his hand. The Kevin Owens Show will start after the break.

07:22 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Back from break, Pretty Deadly is in control, but Bate uses his deceptive strength to hit a slam. He then tags Pete Dunne, who comes in with big strikes and a suplex. He stomps Kit Wilson's hands and lands on his feet after an attempted German suplex. Dunne then hits the X-Plex from one member of Pretty Deadly onto the other. "Bruiserweight" chants from the crowd!

Bate tags in and hits the bop and bangs. He then hits his rebound lariat on Kit. Dunne and Bate hit a double kick, and Tyler dives onto Kit outside the ring. In the ring, Pete snaps Elton's finger and hits the Bitter End. This one is all over!

Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate defeat Pretty Deadly via pinfall.

This team is going to be a huge success. 

07:17 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Tyler Bate gets the upper hand early before tagging in Pete Dunne. It is strange to call him that again after two years of being Butch. Dunne shows immediate violence by going after Kit Wilson's limbs. 

Tyler then tags in and hits an excellent senton variation and an airplane spin that takes out both members of Pretty Deadly.

Yeah, this one is fun. WWE then goes to break.

07:14 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Tyler Bate is out next. Butch then joins him, except he is no longer Butch! He's back to being Pete Dunne! The commentary says this was the missing piece for the man then-known as Butch. This is The Bruiserweight! Corey calls him a sadistic technical mastermind.

Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne vs. Pretty Deadly

Dunne returning to his old name and gimmick is excellent news, and WWE treats it as a massive deal.

07:13 (IST)20 JAN 2024

As we return from break, commentary confirms AJ Styles and LA Knight will clash tonight. We then see Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a vignette. They call out The Final Testament. 

Ford says this isn't the smoke they want. Dawkins says they're the real monsters in the ring. Bobby says they've been on the hunt for weeks, and when they find them, they'll show them what real intimidation looks like. Using words like ferocious and hunt seems to hint towards the rumored name of The Pride for Ford, Dawkins, and Lashley.

07:07 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Backstage, Kayla Braxton interviews Pretty Deadly. They say they're prepared now to fight Tyler Bate and Butch. With no surprises, they have this in the bag! This is the perfect chance to re-introduce Butch as Pete Dunne. Pretty Deadly can then complain they prepared for Butch, not Dunne. That would be fun.

Pretty Deadly comes out to the ring next. This tag team match will come after the break.

07:05 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Carlito comes in like a house of fire, nailing big clotheslines, dropkicks, and a spinebuster on Humberto for a near fall. Things get chaotic as all six men begin throwing strikes and doing exciting moves. Wilde superkicks Santos, but Angel superkicks Wilde. Carlito hits a choke bomb and then the backstabber, but Santos gets the blind tag and rolls up Carlito for a quick and cheap win!

Legado Del Fantasma defeats the Latino World Order via pinfall.

That was a fun match.

07:03 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Back from break, Legado Del Fantasma is in control. Santos, Angel, and Humberto work over Wilde. We randomly got a weird camera cut off the floor, so somebody in the truck messed up. Legado keeps taunting the LWO by abusing Wilde. Santos hits a big back suplex for a near fall, but Joaquin isn't getting it. Cruz and Wilde have been building momentum lately, but they may be outmatched.

Angel and Humberto hit a few kicks before Humberto locks Wilde in a chinlock. Out of nowhere, Wilde reversed a move into a tilt-a-whirl DDT, but Angel drops the LWO to the floor to stop Wilde from getting a tag. Wilde counters a move and rolls through, still tagging Carlito in!

06:58 (IST)20 JAN 2024

It should be noted that they're officially being called Legado Del Fantasma again, so the Legado World Order must just be a way to agitate the LWO.

In the ring, Angel chop blocks Carlito to get the upper hand early on, but Carlito manages to chop Angel and tag out. Cruz walks in and hits several big strikes. Angel answers with a chop, but Cruz's athleticism gives him the upper hand. Wilde tags in, and they hit a double-team move on Angel for a one-count. Humberto and Santos try to interfere, but Wilde sends both packing. Cruz and Wilde then hit dives as we go to break! 

06:56 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Back from break, Nick Aldis is shown walking backstage. AJ Styles demands a match with LA Knight tonight, and Aldis agrees! From there, Santos Escobar, Angel, and Humberto make their way out to the ring.

Santos Escobar, Humberto, & Angel vs. Latino World Order

This should be a lot of fun. 

06:50 (IST)20 JAN 2024

From there, the announcers plug more of what's to come tonight, including The Kevin Owens Show with Logan Paul and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles being on the line. We then see Logan Paul walking backstage.

Next, Carlito's music hits! It is time for six-man tag team action as Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro join Carlito for the bout. Zelina Vega also comes out alongside the Latino World Order trio. This one will start after the break.

06:48 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Heyman is happy with the two fighting back, but then he freaks out when Randy Orton grabs his tie. Orton says what Paul is doing isn't going to work because he's going to beat Solo Sikoa tonight. Orton then says he'll re-introduce the three most letters of Sports Entertainment to Roman Reigns. R-K-O. 

Great segment. This showed off SmackDown's star power. 

06:47 (IST)20 JAN 2024

AJ snaps, saying Knight walked over AJ's "dead body" to get that match with Roman, and he lost. Styles then says LA is lucky to even be in the match. Knight says AJ is the lucky one and threatens The Phenomenal One. The two then bicker, with Knight saying he'll leave Styles lying. 

This leads to AJ striking Knight! The two begin to brawl out of the ring and up the ramp. Aldis tries to separate them as security, agents, and referees run out to break up the fight.

06:45 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Paul Heyman storms to the ring and says he admires "the mediocre" job Aldis has done. He says he looks excellent while doing such a mediocre job. Heyman also says Aldis is wearing "Paul Heyman wannabe custom suits." Heyman then says Aldis could never sell it to the WWE Board of Directors or fans, but above all else, he can't sell it to Roman, who runs this company. Paul then says Roman should be defending the title one-on-one.

LA Knight then takes a mic and tells Heyman to shut up. He says it should be a one-on-one match because he had Roman pinned before the Bloodline helped him. Knight says neither Orton nor AJ should be in the match because they've had months off.

06:42 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Paul Heyman introduces himself. He says he and Roman haven't had a chance to submit the contract to an attorney, nor has The Wiseman been able to look at it—a lot of boos for Paul. Heyman says since they haven't read it, Roman Reigns will not sign the contract this evening to a lot of boos. Knight vocally expresses frustration off the mic.

Aldis says Roman not signing is fine. He then says if Roman Reigns doesn't sign the contract, he'll vacate the title and allow the other three men to fight for it.

06:40 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Just like AJ, Knight immediately signs the contract. Loud "Randy" chants echo next. Right on cue, Nick introduces Randy Orton, who receives a massive pop. WWE has so many popular stars these days. Orton also signs the contract, meaning all three challengers have. More loud "Randy" chants as AJ looks on, annoyed. 

Next and finally, Roman Reigns is introduced, but instead of Roman coming out, Paul Heyman does with a microphone in hand!

06:36 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Next, we go to the ring with Nick Aldis welcoming fans to the show. A table, a clipboard with a contract, and microphones are laid on the table, and the big-time contract signing will kick off the night! 

AJ Styles comes out first and signs the contract without saying a word. Next, LA Knight comes out to a big pop from the crowd. 

06:34 (IST)20 JAN 2024

The standard "Then. Now. Forever. Together." intro plays followed by a recap of the drama between The Bloodline, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight from last week. 

From there, we see Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman at the entrance of the arena. Roman demanded everything be fixed, but it isn't fixed, so he's here to make everything right. Solo said he'd fix everything once Roman walked away. 

06:28 (IST)20 JAN 2024

Hey everyone! Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The following is promoted for tonight's show:

- Solo Sikoa vs. Randy Orton.
- Pretty Deadly vs. Tyler Bate and Butch.
- The Unholy Union vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.
- Logan Paul on the Kevin Owens Show.
- Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles in a contract signing. 
