Subtle tease for 29-year-old star to revert to old gimmick on SmackDown; WWE may be set to go back on controversial name change

On the latest episode of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge called Butch by his old name instead of his current one. Was this a hint that The Bruiserweight could undergo a character change?

The Rated-R Superstar made a surprise return to the blue brand and laid out a challenge to another veteran. He stated that next week, he'll be celebrating his 25th anniversary with WWE. He then said he wants a match on the show, and the person he wants to face is none other than Sheamus.

Edge explained that The Celtic Warrior played a huge role in his decision to return to the squared circle after being out of action for nine years. He called out the former United States Champion, and out came The Brawling Brutes.

When Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland got inside the ring, Edge said:

“Pete. Ridge. Good to see you boys.”

Pete Dunne's ring name was changed to "Butch" after he was called up to the main roster. The name change didn't go too well with the fans, as many people didn't like it. After Triple H took over creative, some were even expecting Butch to get his old name back.

Edge referring to him as 'Pete' on SmackDown this week isn't a confirmation that The Bruiserweight will revert to his previous ring name, and it's currently unknown whether he'll ever get it back.

