WWE are currently working to identify a number of WWE ThunderDome users that used the format to broadcast a host of unwanted imagery, including a KKK gathering and an apparent recording of an execution. These on-screen appearances are said to have caused high tension and anger backstage.

This comes after WWE have issued several bans to users who left either teddy bears of teddy Pokemon in their place, shared text encouraging the firing of an NXT talent or replaced their image altogether with one of a former WWE wrestler.

These particular uses by the fans has apparently led to fury backstage with multiple sources stating that the production team and public relations teams have been under immense pressure to ensure that every single screen is constantly being monitored. Several days ago, the instruction was to make sure every screen has something on it. That instruction has apparently changed now that it's clear what is being placed on screen.

Vocal, energetic fans with high-resolution images are heavily favored for ThunderDome

The plan as it has been explained to me is to have any users who do not fit a specific criteria - that being vocal, energetic fans with high-resolution images - cycled out of the ThunderDome as soon as possible. Unfortunately, this process has been frustrating over the first week due to a lower than average turnout and fewer applicants than initially expected.

WWE are preparing a shortlist of preferred fans who fit the aforementioned criteria who are likely to be on every show that they are able to attend in the future. Production staff are giving specific instructions to ThunderDome viewers on how to react to which wrestlers and, during commercial breaks, the ThunderDome has been turned off. This has led to audio issues on RAW in particular, with the production team adding more additional audio to mask general chatter.

Okay so the #Thunderdome might not be the greatest thing in the middle of a Drew McIntyre promo.



I'm struggling to hear the champ.#WWE #WWERaw — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) August 25, 2020

The ThunderDome so far is being considered a success by WWE but the added pressure on the production team has apparently led to some tensions backstage. Changes to the format aren't expected going forward, with WWE determined to persevere regardless of anything that might appear on screen.

NXT and developmental talent are said to be on standby should they be needed to fill screens as necessary, but one source told me that they expect signups to increase over time and more monitoring to be done once favored personnel are installed on the more visible screens.