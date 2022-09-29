Goldberg is heading to Saudi Arabia but not for WWE Crown Jewel - Reports

According to recent reports, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is heading to Saudi Arabia but might not wrestle at the premium live event.

Earlier this year, he returned to the company and challenged The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship. The two superstars were originally set to collide at WrestleMania 36, but the pandemic derailed those plans, and the Hall of Famer dropped the title to Braun Strowman at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Roman Reigns accepted his challenge, and the two powerhouses faced each other at the Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. In the closing moments, Reigns caught him in a Guillotine choke hold, and Goldberg passed out and lost the match.

According to a report from Xero News, Goldberg will be heading to Saudi Arabia for a racing show as he has been invited by the Prince. As of now, there are no reports indicating that Bill will be wrestling at the Crown Jewel.

Xero News @NewsXero Goldberg will be in saudi anyways for some formula or car show happening on same day as Crown Jewel



The crown prince invited him



During the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, the WCW legend said he needs to give the Bloodline leader "a little receipt" for choking him out in Saudi Arabia.

How many Saudi Arabia shows has Goldberg participated in?

In 2016, the wrestling world was shocked when Bill Goldberg announced his return to professional wrestling. In his return match at Survivor Series, he squashed Brock Lesnar in less than 2 minutes which sent shockwaves around the world. He later won the Universal Championship in 2017 from Kevin Owens and dropped it to Lesanr at WrestleMania 33.

In 2019, he returned to WWE and main evented Super Show Down, where he faced The Undertaker and lost. The match was controversial as Bill and Taker got injured during the match. In 2020, he returned to Saudi and defeated Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

Last year, he returned and feuded with Bobby Lashley for the title. However, Lashley sneaked out of the match and retained his title. The two settled their rivalry when they met in Saudi for a No Holds Barred match. In the end, Bill speared Lashley through a table and won.

Earlier this year, he returned to Saudi and lost to Roman Reigns for the title. As per the recent reports, there is no confirmation if he will be a part of the premium live event. He has taken part in 4 Saudi Arabia shows over the years where he lost twice.

Do you think Goldberg will return for WWE Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comment section.

