WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently made some comments where he said the company owes him a retirement match at the end of his career. According to a new report, the former World Heavyweight Champion is still under contract with the company.

In 2016, Goldberg returned to WWE for his second run and immediately went over Brock Lesnar in less than two minutes at Survivor Series. He later went on to feud with The Beast Incarnate, which concluded at WrestleMania 33, where Da Man lost his Universal Championship to Lesnar.

A new report from WON states that the 56-year-old superstar is still contracted with the company. According to his last lucrative deal, the former World Heavyweight Champion has no matches left on his contract. He also revealed that his last match could take place in Israel if not in WWE.

The report also states that Goldberg cannot wrestle for any promotions until his deal with the company expires. Currently, there is no word from either party on when or whom Da Man will face in his final farewell match for the company.

Bill Goldberg would love to face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Last year, Bill Goldberg made his only appearance at a Premium Live Event when he went up against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Initially, the two were set to face each other at WrestleMania 36, but those plans were scrapped due to the ongoing pandemic. Speaking to SI, the 56-year-old WWE Hall of Famer said he would love to face The Tribal Chief once again:

“I’m really proud of him. I’ve dealt with some of that negativity, and it’s tough. You go out there, you work your ass off, and at the end of the day, you want to be appreciated. He’s quite dedicated. I respect that, I respect him, and I’d love to get in the ring and give him an ass-kicking, but this is his time.” (H/T SI)

It will be interesting to see if Da Man returns to the company for a final run and hangs up his wrestling boots for good.

