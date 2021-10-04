Goldberg has a very specific deal for WWE shows in Saudi Arabia - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg reportedly has a very lucrative deal for the events that the company holds in Saudi Arabia.

WWE has a 10-year long contract with Saudi Arabia, and the promotion has held several major shows there over the past few years. These events are unlike normal pay-per-views, as multiple legends and even WWE Hall of Famers typically compete to make them feel even more special.

In the past, Goldberg has been in action at several of these events. This trend might continue, as WWE is returning to Saudi Arabia later this month with Crown Jewel 2021. The former Universal Champion looks set to take on Bobby Lashley at the pay-per-view.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer shined some light on the matter when he revealed that Goldberg has a lucrative deal for WWE shows in Saudi Arabia. The reported details of this contract could explain his extra incentive to compete at thes events. According to Meltzer, the WWE Hall of Famer gets significantly more money for Saudi matches than anyone else.

“The other match that is going to be there is Lashley and Bill Goldberg, because that one won’t be put on TV, because Goldberg does have a specific deal with the Saudi shows that is very lucrative," said Meltzer. "And if you were gonna pull his match to put it on TV, he wouldn’t be happy at all. That’s millions of dollars of difference. It’s not like all the other guys who are going to get paid the same, whether they’re on the show or not.”

Goldberg challenged Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2021

Goldberg last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam 2021 earlier this year. At the show, he challenged Bobby Lashley, who held the WWE Championship at the time. The match ended by referee stoppage because Goldberg was declared unable to compete due to a leg injury. As a result, Lashley picked up the tainted victory.

After the bell, Lashley continued attacking Goldberg and even assaulted his son, Gage. The Hall of Famer has now returned, determined to avenge his son and destroy Lashley. Goldberg is set to appear on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, and it might not be long before the company officially announces his match with Lashley for WWE Crown Jewel 2021.

