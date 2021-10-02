WWE Crown Jewel 2021: Full match-card predictions

With the world going back to some level of normalcy over the last few months, WWE is all set to return to Saudi Arabia for their next mega-show, Crown Jewel 2021. The pay-per-view will take place on October 21, 2021, at Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This will be the third edition of the Crown Jewel chronology and WWE's sixth event in the country, as part of their 10-year partnership. It is a well-known fact that these shows are huge money-makers for the promotion as well as provide a great payday for the superstars.

As has been the case in the previous shows in Saudi Arabia, WWE will look to have multiple top stars and legends compete on the show to give the fans yet another memorable night.

Let's take a look at the full match-card predictions for Crown Jewel 2021. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions on the same.

#7 Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel

Returning part-timers and legends have been a huge part of WWE's shows in Saudi Arabia. One of the most featured names among them is Goldberg. WWE Super ShowDown 2020 saw the Hall of Famer defeat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to become the new Universal Champion, a decision highly criticized by many.

More than 18 months later, he looks all set to have yet another huge match at Crown Jewel 2021. The WCW icon unsuccessfully challenged the then WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam 2021 earlier this year. However, Lashley ended up assaulting Goldberg's son Gage following their match.

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp



#WWERaw Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley II is expected to take place at WWE Crown Jewel next month. Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley II is expected to take place at WWE Crown Jewel next month.



#WWERaw https://t.co/VR9Wb2SOeU

Following their match, Goldberg made it clear that he's not done with The All Mighty. Well, he is back on RAW now and looks all set to have his rematch against Bobby Lashley at the upcoming event.

He will surely be the favorite heading into the match, especially due to the respect of his family being on the line. We might even see Gage getting involved in the finish, helping his father defeat Lashley at Crown Jewel 2021.

Prediction: Goldberg wins

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far