Good news for Undertaker fans - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker hasn't been seen on any programming lately, and the fans now have a reason to rejoice. According to a new report, The Phenom is set to make a huge return in the coming days.
After retiring from professional wrestling, the audience witnessed a new side of Mark Calaway, aka The Undertaker, when the multi-time World Champion launched his podcast, Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway. Within a few years after launching his channel, the veteran has over 700k subscribers and is one of the fastest-growing podcast channels in professional wrestling.
However, The Phenom had taken a break for a while, and he's now set to return. According to WrestleVotes, The Undertaker will return in the coming days with a brand-new episode of his famous podcast, and this time, Michelle McCool will be the guest.
"Following a 3 month hiatus, I'm told Undertaker's YouTube podcast "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway' is set to return in the coming days with his first guest set to be none other than his wife, 2025 WWE HOF inductee Michelle McCool."
This will be the first time McCool appears on her real-life husband's podcast following her Hall of Fame induction in Las Vegas.
The Undertaker won a WWE title in 2025
Earlier this year, The Deadman took a new role in the Stamford-based promotion when he became a head coach for WWE's LFG! The 60-year-old veteran donned a new avatar and coached the upcoming generation of superstars in a reality television show.
By the end of the season, a winner emerged from The Phenom's team as Tyra Mae Steele won the contest from the women's side. Meanwhile, Team Booker T's Jasper Troy won it from the men's side. However, the show had a surprise planned for the WWE Hall of Famer, as he became the first-ever WWE LFG Champion, as most mentees in the top 8 spot were under The Deadman's guidance.
Shawn Michaels presented his former rival with the title before the finals concluded. The show is greenlit for a second season, which could release sometime later in the year.
