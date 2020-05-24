Hana Kimura's cause of death revealed 

Hana Kimura.

Hana Kimura's tragic death at 22 years old has shaken up the entire pro wrestling fraternity to its core. Her untimely death has also brought to light the adverse effects of cyberbullying.

The Stardom wrestler posted pictures of self-harm with a disconcerting message on Twitter in the early hours of May 23rd.

“Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

Stardom fans,



We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.



Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.



We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

Kimura was sadly found dead a few hours later. Dave Meltzer revealed more details of the devastating incident on the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Kimura sent out the tweet at a time when the Japenese people were asleep. WWE Superstar Kairi Sane, who previously worked in Stardom, saw the tweet and informed Stardom wrestler Jungle Kyona. Kyona went to Kimura's house to check on her but it was too late by then.

Meltzer revealed that Kimura passed away at 4:00 am Japenese time. She died by ingesting hydrogen sulfide. More details of Kimura's were not released at the request of her mother.

Meltzer revealed the following details:

She sent out the tweet or tweets or whatever it was in the middle of the night and no one in Japan knew about it because they were all asleep and Kairi Sane, Kairi Hojo who was in Stardom, she, I guess was up and somehow saw it and called the office and she called Jungle Kyona and Jungle Kiona went to the house but by the time Jungle Kyona got to the house, it was too late.

The death was actually at 4:00 am. She had ingested hydrogen sulfide. So that was the cause of death and not too much else is going to be released because her mother did not want much more released.

Hana Kimura's death and cyberbullying

Hana Kimura was one of the stars on Netflix reality TV show 'Terrace House', on which she had an on-screen altercation with another cast member. The incident led to many people targeting her with hateful messages and comments on social media.

Meltzer noted that Hana Kimura's death has also forced authorities in Japan to apparently contemplate the idea of making cyberbullying a criminal offense.

Wrestlers and fans from around the world have been left shocked by the saddening news of Hana Kimura's death and many have spoken out about the prevalent issue of cyberbullying.

It's a heartbreaking story and we at Sportskeeda's send our thoughts and prayers to Hana Kimura's family and friends.