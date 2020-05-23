RAW Women's Champion Asuka

The past few days or so have been sad ones for the pro wrestling industry. Following the unfortunate passing of former WWE Superstar Shad Gaspard a few days ago, another tragedy hit as Stardom wrestler Hana Kimura passed away at a mere age of 22. Now, WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka is speaking out.

As it turns out, Kimura had posted tweets that day with images of self-harm and a disturbing message that led to a huge concern among her fans. Her tweets, which have now been deleted, when translated, reads:

“Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn’t deny that I was hurt. I’m dead. Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I’m weak, I’m sorry. I don’t want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye.”

Many WWE Superstars reacted to this saddening news of her death, which was allegedly the result of her facing cyberbullying for years. The RAW Women's Champion Asuka also tweeted about her being shocked and unable to find words to express her sad feelings. Asuka then sent out a second tweet, revealing that she has also been a victim of cyberbullying.

渡米するまで数年間、毎日沢山の、死ね、女子プロレスを壊すな、この業界から去れとメールが私の元へきました。

そして今日は、他の選手がコメントを出してるのに、まだお前はコメントをださないのか、ときました。

自分の正義感に前のめり過ぎて、同類だと気がついてないんですきっと。これが怖い。 — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) May 23, 2020

Asuka tweets about having faced Cyberbullying herself

The tweet above by Asuka when translated reads.

"For several years until I moved to the US, I got a lot of emails every day telling me not to die, to break female wrestling, to leave this industry. And today, I was wondering if you couldn't make a comment even though other players are making comments. I'm too keen on my sense of justice and I don't realize that I'm the same. This is scary."

It is very disappointing to see these wrestlers receiving such hateful messages from fans. Remember, these stars are also human beings after all and have feelings, which could be deeply hurt through harsh words from the fans. We can only hope that this tragic incident of what happened with Hana is a reality-check for many.

If you, or someone you know, are considering self-harm or have feelings of suicide, please reach out for help. No matter where you live, there's always help available - you only need to ask. In the United States, you can reach the Nation Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.