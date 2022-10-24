Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis has discussed Randy Orton getting into trouble during his early WWE career.

Orton burst onto the scene in 2002 and became the youngest World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history by 2004. The second-generation star found himself at the top of the WWE mountain in no time, toppling legends in the ring and rubbing shoulders with industry greats. A young Viper, however, was not the most well-behaved backstage, as many who shared the locker room with him at the time have noted.

During a recent interview appearance, former WWE European Champion Val Venis discussed the young Legend Killer. In a clip uploaded to the WSI - Wrestling Shoot Interviews YouTube Channel, Venis was asked about superstars who got in trouble with the office. Randy's name was one of the first to spring to The Big Valvowksi's mind.

"Back when Randy Orton came in, he was immature and he was put into a big position. Young guy that was quickly moved up to the top of the card, making a boatload of money and it's party time. And at that time, at that age, earning that kind of money, you're on top of the world. It's exhilarating, and you don't really get down to business, its more like, where's the party at after the show?" he noted (0:15 - 0:53)

Val Venis was Randy Orton's first opponent after he became The Legend Killer

On the July 31st edition of Monday Night RAW, World Heavyweight Champion and Evolution leader Triple H cut an in-ring promo in the ring with Randy Orton. During the promo, the young upstart boasted about himself and then proclaimed himself 'The Legend Killer'. Val Venis would then enter as Randy's opponent.

Ðanny @ScottishJuggalo 2003 RAW can be weird at times. Just seconds after Randy Orton proclaims himself the 'Legend Killer', his first opponent in this new gimmick is Val Venis.



🤷‍♂️ 2003 RAW can be weird at times. Just seconds after Randy Orton proclaims himself the 'Legend Killer', his first opponent in this new gimmick is Val Venis.🤷‍♂️

Triple H joined the RAW announce team on commentary for the match, where Randy picked up a win over the Attitude Era legend.

