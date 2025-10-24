Heartbreaking update on Piper Niven's future after disappearing from WWE - Reports

A new update has emerged on Piper Niven, who's currently out of action in WWE after sustaining a serious neck injury a couple of months back. As per PWInsider, both Niven and the promotion are unsure about how to handle the issue, and they want to take the utmost precaution before deciding on a course of action.

The 34-year-old performer was last seen on TV back on the August 22nd episode of SmackDown, where she secured a huge win over Charlotte Flair. However, a serious neck injury soon ruled her out of action indefinitely. There's been a lot of concern regarding Piper Niven as she, alongside Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, had become a must-see act before things came to an abrupt halt.

Now, Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that both Niven and WWE have yet to decide how to go about treating the serious injury. It was noted that things weren't being rushed, which potentially means fans must keep their expectations in check about seeing the Scottish performer back in the ring anytime soon.

Chelsea Green on if she's willing to replace Piper Niven in WWE

A few days back in an interview, Chelsea Green opened up about possibly finding a replacement for Piper Niven for her The Green Regime stable on SmackDown. Green clarified that Niven was irreplaceable and that she had been looking for a new member on social media merely to continue the group's storyline.

“Piper is so valuable to us. We’re not just replacing her, but the show goes on. This is Hollywood, baby! And I love to start a storyline on social media and plant the seed, because then the writers can gauge reactions and maybe bring it into their creative meetings,” she said.

One can only hope that Piper Niven gets the right treatment soon, which would allow her to mount a comeback in WWE down the line.

