WWE star shares update on Piper Niven's replacement

A WWE star has shared an update on Piper Niven's replacement. The Scottish wrestler has been out of action since the August 22 episode of SmackDown.Niven has reportedly suffered a neck injury, and it has left The Secret HERvice a little short-handed. With only Alba Fyre and Chelsea Green in the faction, the Hot Mess is seeking a new addition to the group.She has shared messages on social media, inviting fill-in candidates as well. However, when it comes to replacing Niven permanently, Green isn't keen to do that.In an interview with Woman's World, Green clarified that she is not looking for Niven's replacement but continuing a storyline.“Piper is so valuable to us. We’re not just replacing her, but the show goes on. This is Hollywood, baby! And I love to start a storyline on social media and plant the seed, because then the writers can gauge reactions and maybe bring it into their creative meetings,” she said. [H/T: Woman's World]So while Green is checking in for ideas and looking for a fill-in candidate, replacing Piper Niven permanently in the Secret HERvice is not on her mind. Her social media posts have attracted attention, with former WWE talent Indi Hartwell also expressing a desire to join the faction.Chelsea Green approached top star to fill in for Piper NivenLast week on SmackDown, Chelsea Green approached Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer with an offer to join Secret HERvice.She told Vaquer that she has that &quot;secret sauce&quot; and offered her to take up the position of Slaygent in the group. La Primera didn't comment on the offer, hinting that a partnership is unlikely at the moment.Meanwhile, Niven's injury was thought to be career-threatening at first; however, later it was reported that the injury may not be that serious and she is expected to be back in the ring.