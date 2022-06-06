Hell in a Cell match set to go ahead despite reported injury to Cody Rhodes

It sounds like Cody Rhodes is going into WWE Hell in a Cell tonight with a serious injury.

Tonight is round three between The American Nightmare and Seth "Freakin" Rollins inside Hell in a Cell, but could an injury to Rhodes change the outcome of tonight's matchup?

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Rhodes injured himself while lifting weights and is believed to have a torn pec. Despite all that, he's still expected to compete tonight at the premium live event in Chicago:

"Cody hurt himself weight training this week. The story going around backstage last night in Champaign, Illinois is that he tore his pec. I don't know that 100 percent [if] that is the injury. That's definitely the story going around. That's what multiple wrestlers were saying last night, and Cody was there, so he probably told them," Dave Meltzer said. "The presumption everyone had was he's working Hell in a Cell tonight and from there we'll see. But a torn pec is, you know, that's a pretty serious injury, if it is that." (H/T: F4WOnline)

Cody Rhodes is in Chicago and is expected to work Hell in a Cell tonight

Despite the reported injury, Cody Rhodes is at the Allstate Arena in Chicago tonight for WWE Hell in a Cell.

As an extra precaution, Rhodes didn't wrestle at last night's WWE Live Event and was replaced by Drew McIntyre instead. Rhodes appeared following the match to chase Rollins out of the building to send the crowd home happy.

If Cody Rhodes' injury is as serious as reported, tonight might be the last time we see The American Nightmare on WWE programming for a while.

With Cody going into tonight's Hell in a Cell match injured, it will be interesting to see if this changes creative plans going forward or not. Rhodes has been heavily favored to win tonight's match against Rollins and finally move on to another feud, but this injury could change everything.

