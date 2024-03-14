Host city for WWE WrestleMania 41 possibly revealed - Reports

WrestleMania 40 promises to be the biggest in WWE history, but there are seemingly plans already in place for WrestleMania 41 as well. A new report has potentially revealed the host city of the high-profile event.

As you may know, WrestleMania 40 will take place in Philadelphia over two nights. The Grandest Stage of Them All appears to be getting bigger each year, with WWE hoping they can make 'Mania 41 even grander than this year's event.

In a report by Star Tribune, it was stated that Minneapolis, Minnesota, was the finalist and favorite to win the bid to host WrestleMania 41. MNSE - Minnesota Sports and Entertainment is a non-profit organization looking to bring the biggest pro wrestling event to the twin cities.

MNSE President and CEO Wendy Blackshaw opened up about Minneapolis' ambition and hope to host WrestleMania, saying it would be amazing.

Expand Tweet

What was the big tease about WrestleMania 41 a few days earlier?

This is seemingly the first time there has been an open declaration of a city's intent to host WrestleMania. In case you wonder why major cities like to play host to the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment, it's because the incoming tourist flow positively impacts the host's economy.

This is through various means, as people coming from around the world for 'Mania spend money on hotels, restaurants, taxis, grocery stores, etc. This can lead to a direct economic boost. Unlike an event like the Olympics, The Show of Shows' host city doesn't need to spend much money improving its infrastructure.

During the recent Minnesota House Bill 3934, officials teased a significant announcement in the coming weeks, calling it an event second in economic impact to only The Superbowl.

"We have a third event that we are almost ready to announce and I hoped that we could announce it today, but we can't quite yet but we will be sharing that in the next few weeks. This event will provide an economic impact second only to the Super Bowl," an official mentioned.

In the case of Minneapolis, U.S Bank Stadium will likely host WrestleMania 41 next year.

Poll : Would you like to see WrestleMania in Minneapolis? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion