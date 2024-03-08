WrestleMania 41 location: Where is next year's event likely to take place? Fans spot major hint

WrestleMania is indeed one of the biggest events in the history of sports entertainment. This year the Showcase of The Immortals will be telecast live on April 6 and 7 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, fans are curious to know the location of next year's WrestleMania, and the recent developments seem to indicate Minneapolis as the probable location for this mega event.

The assumption of WrestleMania in Minneapolis arises after the recent Minnesota House Bill 3934 where the officials dropped some massive tease regarding the sports event coming to the states. The official mentioned that they will have an event which might be officially announced in the upcoming weeks and this event will leave a positive economic impact similar to the Super Bowl.

"We have a third event that we are almost ready to announce and I hoped that we could announce it today but we can't quite yet but we will be sharing that in the next few weeks. This event will provide an economic impact second only to the Super Bowl. - The Official said

This statement led to fans believing that the Show of Shows might be coming to the city of Minneapolis as WrestleMania only seems to be an occasion that could deliver a similar economic impact to the Super Bowl.

You can check some fans' reactions predicting next year's Mania location

In addition, fans also predicted US Bank Stadium as the likely venue if the Showcase of The Immortals does take place in Minneapolis next year. However, we still have to wait for the official confirmation to get full clarity on the WrestleMania 41 location and its eventual venue.

What is the official card of WrestleMania 40?

As of writing, the Stamford-based promotion has only confirmed five matches for this year's Show of the Shows. These five match cards include a high-profile implication showdown where Roman Reigns will put his Undisputed Universal title on the line against Cody Rhodes in a rematch of last year's grand spectacle.

Besides this, Drew McIntyre will get another opportunity to live his fantasy moment in front of a live crowd when he faces Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther is also scheduled to put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against the winner of the Gauntlet match which is set to take place in the forthcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch will also lock horns with the Women's World Championship on the line. On the other hand, Bayley will seek redemption against Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL when they battle it out for the Women's Championship.

