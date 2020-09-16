Roman Reigns finally made his return to WWE at SummerSlam last month, taking out both The Fiend and Braun Strowman after their title match. Reigns went on to win the Triple threat match at WWE Payback to win the Universal Championship.

Good on uce. Wasn’t sure he could do it on his own. #WWEClash https://t.co/2P7jNBrjyI — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) September 5, 2020

Roman Reigns is now set to face Jey Uso at Clash of Champions while Braun Strowman is currently on RAW Underground.

How Roman Reigns' return has affected Braun Strowman, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss' storyline

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick Diskussions, Tom Colohue gave us an update on how Roman Reigns' return has changed WWE's booking plans:

Well, the Roman return did surprise quite a few people. It was being discussed but didn't actually get confirmed till until very late on so they sort of threw a storyline out of the way as it were. So when it came to Alexa Bliss, there's a reason she wasn't featured at SummerSlam, for example, and she wasn't featured at Payback beyond looking at a tv screen. It was because Roman Reigns had returned that a lot of things changed. Braun, unfortunately, is someone who will suffer because Roman Reigns is there now, because otherwise he'd probably continue his feud with The Fiend.

In regards to the Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss storyline, Tom Colohue said that now that they had been brought together, Braun Strowman's role in the storyline was now over. Tom added that did not have anything for Braun Strowman for the moment.

What I will say in regards to The Fiend and Alexa, Braun's played his part now. He got Bliss and The Fiend together and that's what he was there to do. From here on out, they're looking for ways to use him outside of that. They can't find one. It's the dreaded creative hiatus, essentially being told creative has nothing for you right now.

Tom also said that Braun Strowman was no longer in the title picture right now.

