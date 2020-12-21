How WWE filmed spot where Randy Orton set The Fiend on fire at TLC 

Tonight at WWE TLC, Randy Orton defeated The Fiend to win the Firefly Inferno match in the main event of the night. Following the win, Randy Orton literally set The Fiend on fire to close out the pay-per-view. As The Fiend's body burned and Orton did his signature pose, TLC 2020 went off the air.

Now, Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.Co has revealed in his latest report how Randy Orton managed to set The Fiend on fire in front of millions of fans. WrestleVotes had already reported that the match was pre-taped in the afternoon. Davis added that both Superstars stopped mid-way on various occasions and did a bunch of retakes to carry out the dangerous spots in the match. This included the spot where The Fiend placed Orton in a rocking chair and attempted to set him on fire, but The Viper moved away at the last moment.

Additionally, the last spot of the match involving gasoline was heavily edited by the WWE production team and a dummy was used to make it look like The Fiend had been set on fire by Orton. Davis also reported that WWE had personnel ready off-camera with fire extinguishers to put out fires during the match.

What happens to The Fiend now after the loss against Randy Orton?

In storyline, Randy Orton has finished The Fiend off for good, and the match is being lauded by the WWE Universe if the Twitter reactions are any indication. It would be interesting to see what happens next in this saga. The Fiend could either come back immediately to exact revenge for what Orton did to him on tonight's show, or he could quite possibly take his merry time coming back on WWE TV.

Alexa Bliss, who is currently on vacation, has also been an integral part of this storyline so far. It would be interesting to find out how WWE uses her going forward on RAW. Orton had recently lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre but now has bagged a major win over one of the scariest entities in all of WWE.