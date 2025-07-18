Huge Charlotte Flair match planned for WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Reports

WWE is reportedly planning a big match for Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam this year. The Queen recently joined forces with Alexa Bliss. The duo unsuccessfully challenged for the Women's Tag Team Title in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match at Evolution.

With Bliss by her side, Charlotte has brought out a more relaxed and fun persona on TV. The change has been a refreshing one for the former Women's World Champion.

Known as the "Allies of Convenience," the pairing has gotten over with fans, but if recent reports are to be believed, it may be a short-lived alliance. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has shed light on the planned matches for SummerSlam 2025. While most of the matches fall in line with the ongoing storylines, Charlotte's opponent is reportedly slated to be Alexa Bliss.

Given the fact that the two have been teaming up for just under a month, the match, indicating a possible split, will come as a surprise to many. The WWE Universe has been getting behind the duo, hoping that The Goddess and The Queen would remain in the frame for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

But it looks like WWE may be going ahead with a blockbuster match between Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have faced each other before

The Goddess and The Queen have gone toe-to-toe before in WWE. They faced each other at the 2021 Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, with Charlotte defending the RAW Women's Title against Bliss.

Earlier, they faced each other at Survivor Series 2017 in a Champion vs. Champion Match, with then-SmackDown's Women's Champion Charlotte Flair emerging victorious over the then-RAW Women's Champion via submission.

Charlotte Flair also holds a win over Bliss from their NXT days. So, if the reports turn out to be true and we get another match between the two, Alexa Bliss will hope to get one over on her current tag team partner.

