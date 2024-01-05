Huge name spotted in Vancouver ahead of WWE SmackDown; expected to return with former Tag Team Champions - Reports

Ahead of the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, a 70-year-old legend was reportedly spotted in Vancouver. He is expected to make his return alongside two-time former Tag Team Champions.

Friday Night show kicks off 2024 with a New Year's Revolution edition episode in Rogers Arena. Earlier, it was reported that The Authors of Pain (Rezar & Akam) are expected to return to the company very soon.

The duo had won the NXT Tag Team Championships one time and the RAW Tag Team Titles one time. They were managed by Hall of Famer Paul Ellering.

The last episode of the Blue brand show threw a cryptic vignette of Karrion Kross that seemingly featured The Authors of Pain and Ellering.

As per PWInsider, the WWE Hall of Famer was spotted in Vancouver this morning ahead of tonight's SmackDown and is expected to return to TV alongside Akam and Rezar to join forces with The Doom Walker and Scarlett.

Karrion Kross reflected on his WWE journey ahead of Royal Rumble 2024

The 38-year-old star last wrestled on the December 8th episode of SmackDown against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship No. 1 Contender's match but failed to move to the next round.

Despite that, Karrion Kross shared a warm message and spoke about his personal growth in 2023. The Doom Walker also vouched to bring out a better and different version heading into 2024.

"My own personal development as a human being and my life has tremendously flourished this year. I saw new parts of the world, took up new interests, met many new extraordinary people globally, learned many new skill trades, excelled in fields of my own personal interests- and professionally, I’m VERY much looking forward to showing you all the best version of Kross that you’ve expressed to see in 2024."

Check out Kross' post below:

With that being said, the WWE Universe can witness Kross becoming stronger with the help of The Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering. The trio could potentially return on this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

Do you think the 70-year-old legend, along with Akam and Rezar, will return to WWE SmackDown to form a new faction with Karrion Kross and Scarlett?