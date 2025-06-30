Huge new WWE signing confirmed after Night of Champions 2025 - Reports 

While fans are still buzzing about the events at Night at Champions 2025, amid this, WWE seems to have quietly made a major new signing. If recent reports are to be believed, AAA star Octagon Jr. has struck a deal with the global juggernaut.

A few months back, news broke that WWE had acquired the Mexican promotion in a game-changing deal. Though the acquisition is expected to fully come through only in the third quarter of the year, the two companies have already begun exchanging talent. NXT and AAA came together to produce Worlds Collide 2025, which featured some of the biggest performers from both promotions.

Now, BodySlam is reporting that the Stamford-based promotion has signed Octagon Jr. to the company. It was noted that the 34-year-old star, who has been with AAA since 2018, has already stopped taking bookings on the indie circuit.

Octagon Jr. is no stranger to WWE fans

The wrestling universe got a taste of what Octagon Jr. has to offer when he competed at Money in the Bank 2025 last month. The luchador challenged Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at the event.

The match was a result of a confrontation between the two at Worlds Collide 2025, where they got into a brawl. Though the 34-year-old star lost in less than five minutes to the Judgment Day member at MITB, he made the most of the opportunity and put in a spirited showing. It'll be interesting to see how he fares in WWE, and as the company now has a loaded roster of talented luchadors.

A few days back, it was reported that Psycho Clown had also signed a deal with the global juggernaut. Going by the aforementioned acquisition, it's safe to assume more such signings from AAA could come into fruition in the coming weeks.

