Huge potential update on Randy Orton's status ahead of WWE SummerSlam - Reports

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, and his absence has been a huge blow to the company. A new report has provided an update on the star's future ahead of the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event in Detroit.

The Apex Predator has been out of action for over a year due to a back injury, for which he also underwent surgery. His last outing inside the squared circle was in May 2022, where he and Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a Tag Title Unification Match. The duo was brutally attacked by The Bloodline after the match, which was a kayfabe reason to give Orton time off for back fusion surgery.

It was recently noted that Randy Orton is gearing up for an in-ring return despite his doctor advising him against it. PWInsider has now provided a huge update on the situation, reporting that the 14-time world champion is present in Detroit.

SummerSlam 2023 is set to take place this Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.

It is still unclear if Randy Orton will make an on-screen appearance or is present at the WWE SummerSlam venue in some other capacity. It'll be interesting to see whom he targets in case he makes an in-ring comeback.

