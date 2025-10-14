Huge role for Randy Orton in iShowSpeed's latest WWE project - Reports

IShowSpeed's latest WWE project is in the works. Randy Orton is also reported to be involved.

IShowSpeed is no stranger to the WWE ring. He was involved in Randy Orton's match against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 40. Speed, who was dressed as a Prime bottle, was on the receiving end of an RKO from The Viper. Speed also participated in the Royal Rumble match this year, where he ate a devastating spear from Bron Breakker.

Speed recently posted a picture of himself at the WWE Performance Center with a clapperboard in hand, which read "Speed Goes Pro," which is the name of his new show where he tries to prove he has what it takes to go pro in various sports. Several WWE stars attended the premiere of the program. The first episode of the show featured NFL great Tom Brady.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, IShowSpeed will be working directly with Randy Orton to see if he can compete as a WWE wrestler. The Viper was also present at the Performance Center. It is also reported that he will feature in the third episode of the season. While WWE has been open to Speed competing in a match, there are no specific plans for this to happen yet. The first episode of Speed Goes Pro has amassed over 5.7 million views on YouTube.

Vince Russo criticized Randy Orton's recent booking on SmackDown

On the 3rd October episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton came face-to-face with The Vision. Paul Heyman was up to his devious tactics as he tried to drive a wedge between the American Nightmare and The Viper. This has been the ongoing theme of Cody's partnership with Orton, as WWE has often tried to remind fans that Orton could turn on Cody.

Speaking on BroDown hosted by Mac Davis, Vince Russo criticized WWE for booking the same angles involving Orton.

"How many times are we gonna play the card, you're boy, Paul Heyman, 'Can we really trust Orton?' How many times are we gonna play that card? How many times are you gonna have Big Purse go down there and try to buy the services of Ram Head?"

It will be interesting to see whether Orton will eventually turn on Cody Rhodes.

