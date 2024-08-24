Huge Seth Rollins match potentially in plans for WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Seth Rollins has been out of action for some time in WWE, having taken time away after being attacked. However, there appear to be huge plans for him on the horizon.

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk has been a big part of the shows. Even when injured, the star was part of the shows, making sure to cost Drew McIntyre. The latter and Punk are in a big feud, but another star hates Punk. Ever since his return at the 2023 Survivor Series, Seth Rollins has made it clear he can't stand CM Punk. It was expected the two of them would feud at WrestleMania 40, but an injury to Punk forced changes in plans.

Trending

Now, a report by WRKD Wrestling suggests that Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk may actually be the match planned for WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

The star confronted Punk after SummerSlam, where he'd cost the star his chance to beat Drew McIntyre thanks to his role as the Special Guest Referee. A confrontation between the two led to McIntyre winning.

However, before Rollins could stake his claim to a match against Punk, he was attacked by Bronson Reed and then went off-TV. When he returns, fans must wait to see if WWE starts his feud with CM Punk.

Seth Rollins may first have to deal with a bigger challenge when he returns to WWE

While a feud with CM Punk may be the long-term feud for Rollins, when he returns to the company, he will first have to deal with the star that put him out of action - Bronson Reed.

Rollins was not provoked by that attack in any way, and the star chose him to make an example of. It's not sure when Rollins will return to WWE as the star is away recovering from his injuries.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback