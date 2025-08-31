Huge star "100%" cleared to make WWE return after 337 days just before Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 31, 2025 15:08 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

A major WWE star has been reportedly cleared to make his grand return to the ring just ahead of Clash in Paris 2025. According to a report by PWInsider, RAW star Ilja Dragunov is close to 100% ready to make his return to in-ring competition.

Ad

Dragunov is one of WWE's most physical performers, who was slowly endearing himself to the main roster crowds when a torn ACL in September 2024 ruled him out of action for several months. The 31-year-old star was also involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture at the time and looked in contention to win the gold down the line.

After months of uncertainty, PWInsider is now reporting that Ilja Dragunov is close to or is already 100% cleared to get back to in-ring action. Considering this news has broken just ahead of Clash in Paris 2025, it remains to be seen if WWE pulls off his surprise return in France, as European fans are sure to erupt in cheers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ilja Dragunov's last match was at a live event on September 28, 2024, where he suffered a torn ACL while wrestling his long-time rival, Gunther.

WWE is reportedly planning a feud between Ilja Dragunov and AJ Styles

A few weeks back, reports emerged about the global juggernaut potentially planning a marquee feud between Dragunov and AJ Styles upon the former's return.

Ad

This immediately piqued fans' interest as the former NXT Champion could help AJ Styles bring his A-game at a time when some have questioned whether age was finally catching up to him following his recent performances. It's also worth noting that Styles is gunning for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship currently on RAW.

If The Phenomenal One does manage to best Dominik and win the gold, Ilja Dragunov could return with his sights set on the title. For now, these are merely speculations, and one has to wait and see what Triple H and other higher-ups in WWE have planned for Dragunov.

About the author
Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava

Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.

During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.

Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.

Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications