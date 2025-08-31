Huge star "100%" cleared to make WWE return after 337 days just before Clash in Paris 2025 - Reports

A major WWE star has been reportedly cleared to make his grand return to the ring just ahead of Clash in Paris 2025. According to a report by PWInsider, RAW star Ilja Dragunov is close to 100% ready to make his return to in-ring competition.Dragunov is one of WWE's most physical performers, who was slowly endearing himself to the main roster crowds when a torn ACL in September 2024 ruled him out of action for several months. The 31-year-old star was also involved in the Intercontinental Championship picture at the time and looked in contention to win the gold down the line.After months of uncertainty, PWInsider is now reporting that Ilja Dragunov is close to or is already 100% cleared to get back to in-ring action. Considering this news has broken just ahead of Clash in Paris 2025, it remains to be seen if WWE pulls off his surprise return in France, as European fans are sure to erupt in cheers.Ilja Dragunov's last match was at a live event on September 28, 2024, where he suffered a torn ACL while wrestling his long-time rival, Gunther.WWE is reportedly planning a feud between Ilja Dragunov and AJ StylesA few weeks back, reports emerged about the global juggernaut potentially planning a marquee feud between Dragunov and AJ Styles upon the former's return.This immediately piqued fans' interest as the former NXT Champion could help AJ Styles bring his A-game at a time when some have questioned whether age was finally catching up to him following his recent performances. It's also worth noting that Styles is gunning for Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship currently on RAW.If The Phenomenal One does manage to best Dominik and win the gold, Ilja Dragunov could return with his sights set on the title. For now, these are merely speculations, and one has to wait and see what Triple H and other higher-ups in WWE have planned for Dragunov.