Huge Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE Return Happening - Reports

Stone Cold Steve Austin is finally making a return to WWE in a big way, as per reports. Although not officially confirmed yet, reports have come out abouit the return of Steve Austin in an unusual way. Stone Cold Steve Austin is likely returning to WWE nowStone Cold had recently hinted that he would be bringing the Broken Skull Sessions podcast back, and that he was not done with it yet during a fan interaction. He did not confirm then that it was back, but he did say that it could be back sooner than expected. He asked for a couple of weeks, when asked about his next podcast episode. The series has not been ongoing for some time now. On top of this, now, a report has emerged from Fightful Select, where they have stated that sources have told them the return of the Broken Skull Sessions for Stone Cold Steve Austin will likely be on a WWE digital platform.This would be a huge return for Stone Cold, as he has not been active in the company for quite some time, other than his Hall of Fame appearance earlier this year for honoring his legendary match with Bret Hart. It remains to be seen what's next for the star at this time, but this could mean a new contract with the company for the podcast. WWE has made a home for legends and podcasts on YouTubeWWE has now made it a habit to give stars the platform to host podcasts regularly on their channel. Cody Rhodes hosts one with top stars, while Stephanie McMahon is also featured on a weekly basis.The soon to be Hall of Famer is not the only one, as The Undertaker also hosts his podcast with wife Michelle McCool. Finally, it could be Stone Cold Steve Austin's turn, given the report that he is likely to be on a digital platform for WWE with his podcast.