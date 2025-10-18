  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Huge Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE Return Happening - Reports

Huge Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE Return Happening - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 18, 2025 03:30 GMT
This could be a huge return (Credit: WWE.com)
This could be a huge return (Credit: WWE.com)

Stone Cold Steve Austin is finally making a return to WWE in a big way, as per reports. Although not officially confirmed yet, reports have come out abouit the return of Steve Austin in an unusual way.

Ad

Stone Cold Steve Austin is likely returning to WWE now

Stone Cold had recently hinted that he would be bringing the Broken Skull Sessions podcast back, and that he was not done with it yet during a fan interaction. He did not confirm then that it was back, but he did say that it could be back sooner than expected. He asked for a couple of weeks, when asked about his next podcast episode. The series has not been ongoing for some time now.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

On top of this, now, a report has emerged from Fightful Select, where they have stated that sources have told them the return of the Broken Skull Sessions for Stone Cold Steve Austin will likely be on a WWE digital platform.

This would be a huge return for Stone Cold, as he has not been active in the company for quite some time, other than his Hall of Fame appearance earlier this year for honoring his legendary match with Bret Hart.

Ad

It remains to be seen what's next for the star at this time, but this could mean a new contract with the company for the podcast.

WWE has made a home for legends and podcasts on YouTube

WWE has now made it a habit to give stars the platform to host podcasts regularly on their channel. Cody Rhodes hosts one with top stars, while Stephanie McMahon is also featured on a weekly basis.

The soon to be Hall of Famer is not the only one, as The Undertaker also hosts his podcast with wife Michelle McCool. Finally, it could be Stone Cold Steve Austin's turn, given the report that he is likely to be on a digital platform for WWE with his podcast.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications