Huge title match nixed after current WWE champion suffers injury - Reports

A huge title match that was set to take place on tonight's WWE RAW has been cancelled if a new report is to be believed.

Becky Lynch, who recently won the NXT Women's Championship, successfully defended the title against Tifanny Stratton at NXT No Mercy. However, the Man did not leave the bout unscathed as she sustained a laceration to her arm, and needed 11 stitches.

While an earlier report stated that Lynch appeared to be fine, according to wrestling insider BWE, the champion won't be able to defend her title on the red brand. Becky was slated to put the gold on the line against Tegan Nox.

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox earned the opportunity for the title match after defeating Natalya in a singles match last week. The 28-year-old was also supposed to face Becky a few weeks back but was replaced by the Queen of Harts at the last moment.

Nox hasn't wrestled much on TV programming since returning to WWE last year in December. It has been reported before that the company is planning to give her a big push but events have not worked out in her favour in the last few weeks.

Would you like to see Lynch and nox face off at a later date? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.