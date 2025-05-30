  • home icon
Huge TKO update after Vince McMahon's reported intention to buy WWE back

By Aashrit Satija
Modified May 30, 2025 09:47 GMT
Vince McMahon is the co-founder of WWE [Image credits: wwe.com and Triple H
Vince McMahon is the co-founder of WWE [Image credits: wwe.com and Triple H's Instagram]

A recent report has shed light on TKO's alleged response to Vince McMahon's reported intention of buying WWE back. McMahon is the co-founder of the Stamford-based promotion.

In September 2023, TKO Group Holdings acquired WWE and UFC. Initially, Vince McMahon was appointed as the Executive Chairman of the new merged company. However, in January 2024, McMahon resigned from the post amid allegations of sexual assault against him by his former employee, Janel Grant. Since then, the 79-year-old has rarely made any public appearances. Amid all this, rumors have been circling on social media of McMahon possibly buying back the Stamford-based promotion from TKO.

According to a recent report by Masked J of PW Nexus, TKO Group Holdings has allegedly stated that WWE is not for sale to anyone, even Vince McMahon.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has also previously mentioned that Mr. McMahon was not in the financial position to buy back the Stamford-based promotion.

Check out PW Nexus' report below:

Jonathan Coachman gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon possibly buying back WWE

During a recent edition of Behind The Turnbuckle, Jonathan Coachman admitted that he did not know for sure if Vince McMahon was going to buy back World Wrestling Entertainment, but claimed that he knew Mr. McMahon was interested in the deal.

"I mentioned on Twitter and I've been, by the way, going viral. You probably seen I've been quoted everywhere when I talked about Vince re-buying. I've been quoted everywhere. And the one thing I've yet to be wrong about, anything. And so now all of a sudden I'm getting all of these websites because I have educated views and I also have people that are tipping me off. Now, do I know hundred percent he's going to buy? I know he wants to," said Coachman.
It remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon will buy back the Stamford-based promotion at some point in the future.

