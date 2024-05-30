Huge update on Becky Lynch's WWE contract; free agency on the cards - Reports

WWE star Becky Lynch has been in the news for her contract that is set to expire this week. The star is rumored not to have renewed her deal with the company yet.

The Man was in action on RAW this week as she faced Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match. This was a rematch of their encounter at King and Queen of the Ring where Lynch lost the Women's World Championship to Liv. Becky once again came up short this week as "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio inadvertently slammed the cage door on her allowing Morgan to walk out of the cage and pick up the win.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer commented on her contract status. He stated that she might be looking for an extended period of time off. Meltzer pointed out that Seth Rollins was sidelined because of an injury and it made sense for Becky to stay at home with her husband and daughter. The journalist claimed that she would be a free agent in a few days and may be interested in exploring other avenues outside of wrestling.

"Becky Lynch didn't renew. Becky Lynch is taking an extended leave. From what I was told, it's not like a short period of time. She was looking for a long period of time out. Probably, if he's (Seth Rollins) not on the road, it makes sense for her not to be on the road. They can't be hurting for money or anything where they need it right now and maybe she's looking at other things or maybe she's not. But she should be a free agent as of, I think a couple of days from now."

The star got a very loud reception from the WWE Universe after the match as they chanted "Thank you, Becky."

It will be interesting to see when Becky Lynch decides to return to WWE again.

