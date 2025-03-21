Brock Lesnar is known for being a dominant WWE star who can beat anyone in the ring. Now, another star's claim about Lesnar's sudden return and refusal to work with any in the company has been brought up.

As the one to end The Undertaker's famous WrestleMania streak, it's safe to say that Brock was protected in WWE. In a recent interview, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle said that he was originally supposed to win the Royal Rumble and even eliminate Brock Lesnar. However, he said that when The Beast came in, he called the match, and apparently said that would not happen. Hence, Lesnar won the bout after his sudden return.

"There was, believe it or not, when Randy [Orton] and I were together, and they pitched it - that I would win the Rumble, have some back-and-forth, maybe get rid of Brock [Lesnar]. And then Brock came in and called the match and that wasn't going to happen," Riddle said.

He also said that Brock Lesnar did not want to do business with everyone and just called his shots, without anyone disputing The Beast, including Riddle himself. However, a recent report has disputed this account.

“I was told at one point, yeah, I was gonna win the Royal Rumble and everything else… Then Brock came in, didn’t wanna do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won, and then none of the producers… nobody stood up to him, and they let him do it. I didn’t either,” Riddle added.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

No matter what Riddle said though, this has been disputed by a member of WWE Creative, as per a report by Ringside News. They reported on the topic and said that Riddle's version of what happened with Brock Lesnar was not true at all.

“Riddle was never planned to win the Rumble,” the source stated.

Riddle has not responded to this report yet.

