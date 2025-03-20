Huge update on conspicuous absence of The Rock in Cody Rhodes & John Cena's promo on WWE RAW - Reports

John Cena finally addressed his heel turn last Monday on WWE RAW before getting confronted by Cody Rhodes. One of the glaring holes of the segment was The Rock's name not being mentioned. A recent report has possibly shed light on why The Final Boss didn't get acknowledged.

Monday's episode of RAW emanated from Brussels, Belgium. Cena came out to start the show and explained why he went to the dark side. Rhodes made his way to the ring and challenged the number one contender to find the real "John Cena" because that's who he wanted to face at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that something was going on behind the curtains, which is why The Rock wasn't mentioned at all.

"You know who they didn't mention hardly at all? I don't even think they mentioned him at all. Dwayne. ... There's more to it than meets the eye apparently. I'm sure he's not dropped but something is going on," Meltzer said. [H/T: Cultaholic]

When asked by Bryan Alvarez to clarify what he was reporting, Meltzer said that something was going on, but he couldn't quite put his finger on it. He stated:

"I don't know more that's going on. I was actually just told, 'It's what you think.' ... I think they thought that I knew, which I didn't, and they said that even if you say it, everyone in the company will deny it. So it's something, but I don't know exactly what. ...There's always stuff going on behind the scenes there, that's all. [H/T: Cultaholic]

The Rock's next appearance is still unclear, though John Cena and Cody Rhodes are both scheduled to appear on the March 24 episode of RAW live in Glasgow, Scotland.

WWE Hall of Famer pitches Randy Orton joining The Rock and John Cena

After John Cena's heel turn and alliance with The Rock, there was plenty of speculation that more stars would be added, and a group would be formed. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash suggested Randy Orton should team up with Cena and The Final Boss.

"Have Randy Orton join Cena and The Rock. It would be a copycat now, but I mean, if you gave it a package, you know. … I don’t think Travis Scott’s the right guy to be out there as the third," Nash said on Kliq This. [H/T: Wrestle Zone]

Cena and Rhodes are set to clash at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Rock is expected to play a pivotal role, though it's unclear how many appearances he will make to properly build the story.

