Huge update regarding WWE's newest show - Reports

WWE recently announced a new show. Now, more details have come to light regarding it.

Earlier this year, WWE announced Evolve, a new wrestling show that will premiere on Tubi on March 5, 2025. The show's name comes from a now-defunct wrestling promotion, which the Stamford-based promotion purchased in 2020. It will feature rising stars from the NIL and ID programs.

This will be the promotion's fourth weekly show. Over the past few weeks, the Triple H-led creative has already aired a teaser featuring NXT stars Wendy Choo, Brinley Reece, and Kali Armstrong, as well as WWE ID prospects Sean Legacy, Brad Taylor, and Jack Cartwheel.

According to reports from PWInsider, the show started filming over the weekend at the Performance Center in front of an invited audience. Due to the nature of the audience, spoilers are unlikely.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo believes that Evolve will outperform AEW

When AEW launched, it went head-to-head with NXT, beating it in the ratings for several weeks. It has been rumored that this caused the Stamford-based promotion to move NXT from Wednesday to Tuesday to avoid the clash.

However, since then, the tides have turned. When comparing the viewership of NXT and Dynamite over the years, the black-and-silver brand has surpassed the latter in viewers and ratings.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo believes that even Evolve will beat AEW in a few months.

"I'm telling you the C team is going to beat AEW. Now, not at the beginning, probably not at the beginning, six months, they'll be beaten."

It will be interesting to see whether Vince Russo's prediction about Evolve will hold true.

