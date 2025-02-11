"The C team is going to beat AEW" - Veteran feels WWE EVOLVE will outshine Tony Khan's company (Exclusive)

AEW and WWE have been competing since Tony Khan's promotion emerged in 2019. Vince Russo, former head writer for the Stamford-based promotion, claims that WWE's Evolve show will beat Dynamite in ratings.

World Wrestling Entertainment recently announced the revival of Evolve, which will feature up-and-coming stars and WWE ID talents. The brand will work as a developmental space for NXT and will air on Wednesdays starting March 5, on Tubi TV. All Elite Wrestling also airs Dynamite on Wednesdays, which has sparked conversations about both shows going head-to-head.

In the recent edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone, Vince Russo claimed that Evolve will start beating Dynamite in ratings in six months.

"I'm telling you the C team is going to beat AEW. Now, not at the beginning, probably not at the beginning, six months, they'll be beaten." [2:42-2:52]

Dr. Chris also questioned why the Stamford-based promotion moved NXT from Wednesday nights to Tuesday nights. Russo claimed that WWE thinks Evolve can beat Dynamite in ratings if it airs head-to-head with it.

"I'm going to tell you why, because they think this Evolve can beat AEW." [1:35-1:39]

Vince Russo claims AEW CEO Tony Khan will never shake his hand

Tony Khan has often been criticized by Vince Russo, and the former WWE head writer recently made an interesting claim. During an episode of the Writing with Russo podcast, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion claimed that Tony Khan would never shake his hand.

Vince Russo also recalled how he came close to setting up a meeting with Tony Khan through his friend Jeff Jarrett but didn't move forward with the plan.

"I don't know this guy, but I would love to meet Tony Khan. I swear (...) he would never, ever shake my hand. I would love (...) I swear to God, bro, there were times when they [AEW] were in Denver, and I almost called Double J [Jeff Jarrett] and said, 'Bro, I just want to show up there...,' and ask him to introduce me, but I don't want to get any heat on Jeff," Vince Russo said. [From 6:48 to 7:03]

We will have to wait and see if Vince Russo ever attends an All Elite Wrestling show in the future.

